Chicago-born Episcopalian Bishop Michael Curry ‘not going to judge’ Trump’s soul

Episcopalian Bishop Michael Curry, the Chicago native who preached at the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, clearly doesn’t see eye to eye with President Donald Trump on certain matters, but he says he’s “not going to judge his soul.”

Speaking to The Economist magazine, Curry was asked whether he believes Trump is a good person. Curry said he’s not going to make that judgment, saying: “Only God knows that.”

But he also said, “What I know are the actions that are going on,” referring to Trump’s immigration practices and rhetoric on race, among other things.

Asked whether he’d pray for “a different outcome” in the next election, Curry — who was born in Chicago and lived while young in Maywood — said, “What I do pray for is that we will elect leaders who are just, who are righteous, who are loving . . . who are wise.”

