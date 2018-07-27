Doo-wop singer Erma Drew of The Drew-Vels, dead at 71, had a hit with ‘Tell Him’

Erma Drew (center) sang with her sisters Patti Drew (left) and Lorraine Drew as the Drew-Vels. | Facebook

Bernice Drew worked as a maid for Maurice Lathouwers, an executive with Capitol Records, and thought that her three eldest daughters harmonized beautifully when they sang at their Evanston churches, Mount Carmel Baptist Church and Bethel AME.

So she took a recording of daughters Erma, Patti and Lorraine to her job at the Wilmette home of Lathouwers, who later worked with the Beatles, Michael Jackson, the Steve Miller Band, Julio Iglesias and The Go-Go’s.

Mrs. Drew “cleaned his house and took care of the man’s children,” said Roslyn Drew, another of her daughters. “She brought him a tape recording of the girls singing. When Maury heard it, he said, ‘Let me take this to my people.’ ”

The Drew sisters formed The Drew-Vels with bass singer Carlton Black and began recording for Capitol.

“To sing with Capitol Records, that was considered a very big deal in those days,” Roslyn Drew said.

The Drew-Vels had a 1964 hit with the doo-wop song “Tell Him,” which made the Billboard Top 100. The following year, they had successes with two more songs written by Black, “It’s My Time” and “I’ve Known” and won praise from Billboard for another song, “Chilly Kisses.”

They performed with Gene “Duke of Earl” Chandler and Major Lance at the old Regal theater, according to another sister, Cynthia Drew. They also shared bills with Lou Rawls and James Brown, relatives said.

Erma Drew, 71, died of cancer July 20 at her home in Madison, Tenn., where she’d lived for nine years, said her daughter Carmen Hyde.

After her music career, Ms. Drew worked until retirement at Rotary International headquarters in Evanston.

She and her band-mate Black got married, but their marriage ended in divorce.

Her sister Patti Drew, who was the group’s lead singer, went on to a solo career after her sisters began raising families. She had a 1967 hit with a new version of “Tell Him,” which was on the soundtrack of “The Butler,” the 2013 movie that starred Forest Whitaker and Oprah Winfrey.

Erma Drew was born near Nashville and grew up the third of the six Drew sisters in the 1800 block of Lemar Street in Evanston. Their father Rufus worked at a Jewel supermarket in Wilmette and also as a custodian at Evanston Township High School. Young Erma attended Foster grade school, Nichols middle school and Evanston.

For African-Americans at that time in Evanston, “They didn’t want you in Wieboldt’s, and Woolworth’s didn’t want you to eat at the lunch counter,” said Roslyn Drew.

Erma Drew “was a beautiful person, kind, gentle,” Carmen Hyde said.

“She was the sweetest of all of us,” said her sister Cynthia Drew. “No matter what she went through, she always landed on her feet. She kept it moving.”

In addition to her daughter and sisters Cynthia, Patti and Roslyn, she is survived by her sister Tina Chatman, two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Her sister and fellow Drew-Vel Lorraine Washington died before her.

Visitation will be at 1 p.m. Monday, followed by a 2 p.m. service Monday at Jackson Park Church of Christ in Nashville.

Contributing: Maudlyne Ihejirika