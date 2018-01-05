ESPN fires McNabb, Davis after sexual harassment investigation: report

ESPN has cut ties with analysts Donovan McNabb and Eric Davis after a month-long investigation into sexual harassment allegations at the NFL Network, according to ProFootballTalk.

McNabb and Davis were previously named in a lawsuit filed by a former NFL Network employee which sparked ESPN to suspend the former NFL players on Dec. 12, according to ProFootballTalk. Jami Cantor, a wardrobe stylist, accused McNabb of sending inappropriate text messages and Davis of rubbing his body against her and making lewd comments, ProFootballTalk reported.

McNabb, a Chicago native who played a bulk of his 13 seasons in the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles, appeared on the network and co-hosted a weekend NFL show on ESPN Radio. Davis, who also played 13 NFL seasons, co-hosted an ESPN Los Angeles radio show.