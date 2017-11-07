Estate of woman fatally struck by car at car wash sues

The estate of a woman fatally struck by a car in January at a Lincoln Square car wash on the North Side is suing the driver and the business.

Brandon Overstreet-Vinnett, special administrator of the estate of Passion Overstreet-Vinnett, is suing Jerauld Kirkpatrick and Norwood Hand Carwash, according to the two-count suit, filed Monday in Cook County Circuit Court.

About 9:50 a.m. Jan. 28, Kirkpatrick drove a Volkswagen Golf through the closed overhead door of the car wash in the 5400 block of North Damen, according to Chicago Police.

Passion Overstreet-Vinnett, 28, was inside the car wash when she was struck by the door and the car, and pinned underneath, police said.

Firefighters extricated Overstreet-Vinnett and took her to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where she died at 10:27 a.m. that day, Chicago Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. She lived in the Fuller Park neighborhood on the South Side.

Overstreet-Vinnett died of multiple injuries suffered when she was struck by the vehicle, an autopsy determined. Her death was ruled an accident.

Kirkpatrick remained at the scene of the crash, police said.

The lawsuit accuses Kirkpatrick and the car wash of negligence resulting in Overstreet-Vinnett’s death. It seeks an unspecified amount in damages and demands a trial by jury.

George Chikko, secretary for the business, said in an email that he has “recorded proof the only party negligent was the driver who hit the lady.” He added that the car wash door was closed, with flashing strobe lights outside to keep people alert.

“The driver hit the gas and continued to have his foot on the pedal going very fast and following through after hitting here and going through the door,” Chikko said.