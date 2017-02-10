Estate of woman killed in Posen crash sues man charged with DUI

The estate of a 32-year-old woman killed in a crash last December in south suburban Posen is suing the man charged with driving under the influence in the crash.

Shawnteia Young, special administrator of the estate of Jaquira Brown, who was killed in the Dec. 15, 2016, crash, filed the wrongful death lawsuit against Wesley Rodgers, 32, on Monday in Cook County Circuit Court.

Rodgers was driving a vehicle that crashed into several parked vehicles in the 14300 block of Harrison Avenue in Posen, authorities said. He suffered minor injuries and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, then released several hours later, police said at the time.

Brown, a 26-year-old Chicago resident, was one of three passengers in his vehicle who all died in the crash, authorities said. The other two people killed were 29-year-old Tondalia Dubose, of Minnesota, and 22-year-old Lanae Dinnett Riley, of Chicago.

A fourth passenger was hospitalized for injuries they suffered in the crash, police said.

Rodgers was charged with three counts of aggravated DUI causing death, and one count of aggravated DUI causing great bodily harm, police said. He was released from Cook County Jail after posting bail.

In the lawsuit, Young seeks an unspecified amount in damages and demands a trial by jury.