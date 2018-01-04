Evanston firefighter injured battling blaze at 3-story house

A firefighter was injured Thursday morning battling a blaze in north suburban Evanston.

Crews responded at 11:09 a.m. to the three-story single-family house in the 2800 block of Sheridan Place for a fire that started on the second floor and quickly spread to the third floor, according to the Evanston Fire Department.

The response was upgraded to a three-alarm fire, bringing in firefighters from nearby towns for help, fire officials said.

The blaze was extinguished by about 1:45 p.m., fire officials said. Nobody was home, and the only injuries reported were minor injuries suffered by a firefighter, who was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.