Evanston grade school put on lockdown after suspected shooters crash nearby

Police investigate the scene of a crash involving suspects fleeing a shooting in Evanston. | Evanston police

An elementary school was briefly placed on lockdown Wednesday after a vehicle fleeing from a shooting crashed nearby in north suburban Evanston.

A silver-colored Jeep was seen fleeing the area of shots fired near the 2100 block of Dewey Avenue, Evanston police Cmdr. Ryan Glew said. No one was injured in the shooting.

The vehicle fled from police and crashed into a fence near a home at Sherman Avenue and Lincoln Street, a few blocks from Orrington Elementary School, police said.

Two suspects were arrested on foot a couple blocks away at Sherman and Central, Glew said. No injuries were reported.

Orrington was placed on lockdown as a precaution until 4 p.m., police said. The incident did not involve the school or any students. No other schools were affected.

A call to Orrington Elementary School went unanswered.

