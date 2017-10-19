Evanston man charged after raids net drugs, weapons

A home and a storage facility searched this week by police resulted in felony charges being filed against an Evanston man after drugs, cash and guns were found inside.

Eduardo Santana, 40, was arrested Tuesday during a raid of a home in the 700 block of Custer Avenue in Evanston, where police found 262 grams of cocaine, 15 grams of crack cocaine, nine pills of suspected ecstasy, 1 gram of suspected heroin, $3,831 in cash and a loaded Ruger .45 caliber handgun, according to Evanston police.

On Wednesday, a raid of a storage locker rented by Santana in the 8000 block of McCormick Boulevard in Skokie resulted in police finding a loaded Walther .380 caliber handgun with the serial number removed, police said.

Santana was charged with two counts of armed habitual offender; two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance; one count of criminal fortification of a residence; one count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon; and one count of unlawful use of a weapon with a defaced serial number — all felonies, according to police.

He also faces four misdemeanor counts of possession of a handgun and ammunition without a valid firearm owners identification card, police said.

His bail was set at $150,000 at a court appearance Thursday in Skokie, according to Cook County sheriff’s office records. His next court date was scheduled for Nov. 20.