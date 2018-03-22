Evanston man charged with illegal gun possession

A 19-year-old man has been charged after police found him in illegal possession of a gun and marijuana Tuesday in north suburban Evanston.

Devonte Moret, 19, of Evanston, was charged with a felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of ammunition and a firearm without a FOID card, and possession of marijuana, Evanston police said.

About 5:30 p.m., officers pulled over Silver Hyundai at the intersection of Dobson Street and Grey Avenue for running a stop sign, police said. Moret, who was a passenger, fled on foot after officers found marijuana and a 9 mm handgun in the car, police said.

Moret was arrested after a short foot pursuit, police said. The 18-year-old woman driving the car was cited for disobeying a stop sign.

Moret’s bond was set to $10,000 with electronic monitoring, police said. His next court date is April 16.