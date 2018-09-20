Evanston man dies after crashing car in Skokie

A man who drove into a building Sunday night in north suburban Skokie has died.

Arturo Garcia Martinez, 32, died Wednesday from injuries he suffered from a vehicle crash at 3943 Oakton Street, according to Skokie police. He lived nearby in the Evanston suburb.

Officers responded at 11:43 p.m. Sunday to a vehicle that had crashed into a building, police said. Martinez, the driver, was taken to St. Francis Hospital in Evanston, and no one else was injured.

He was pronounced dead at 8:50 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. A Thursday autopsy found he died from multiple injuries from his vehicle striking a fixed object, and his death was ruled an accident.

Preliminary information suggested speed and alcohol could have led to the crash, police said.

Skokie police and the Major Crash Assistance Team were investigating.