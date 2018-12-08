Evanston police gun buyback event takes in 59 firearms

Authorities collected 59 firearms at the gun buyback event held Saturday at the Unitarian Church of Evanston in the northern suburb. | Evanston police

Evanston police partnered with Moms Demand Action of Evanston late morning and early afternoon Saturday to give residents a chance to turn in their guns for cash in the northern suburb, with 59 firearms being collected.

The event was held from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Unitarian Church of Evanston at 1330 Ridge Ave., according to police.

Out of the 59 guns brought in, 20 were long guns, while the other 39 were handguns, police said. Five air rifles were also turned in.

Authorities said the buyback was a way to turn in unwanted and unused firearms that would then be “no longer at risk of being abused or entering into the circulation of criminal activity.”