3 wounded — 1 critically — in Evanston shooting

Three men wounded in a drive-by shooting Thursday afternoon in north suburban Evanston are expected to survive.

The shooting happened about 3 p.m. in the 100 block of Custer Avenue, according to Evanston police spokesman Ryan Glew.

The three men, all in their late teens and early 20s, were headed south on Custer Avenue in a red SUV when they were fired upon, Glew said. The SUV continued through Howard Avenue before crashing in the 7500 block of North Damen in the Rogers Park neighborhood.

One man was shot multiple times and was in critical condition at a hospital, but was expected to survive after undergoing surgery, Glew said. Another man is believed to have been shot in the leg and the third suffered an unknown injury. Their conditions had stabilized.

Detectives believe a rifle was used in the attack and a silver vehicle was seen speeding west after the shooting, Glew said. No one was immediately in custody.