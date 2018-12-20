Ex-Judge Jessica Arong O’Brien breaks down before getting 1 year in prison

Former Cook County Judge Jessica Arong O’Brien broke down sobbing Thursday before she was sentenced to one year and a day in prison for taking part in a mortgage fraud scheme.

A jury found O’Brien guilty in February after prosecutors said she pocketed $325,000 during the scheme that took place more than a decade ago, before she became a judge in 2012.

Before U.S. District Judge Thomas Durkin handed down the sentence, he gave O’Brien a chance to speak.

Increasingly wracked with emotion, O’Brien called herself “stupid” and “an embarrassment.” And she said, I want you to know what happened.”

“I’m not innocent,” O’Brien said. “Obviously, the jury found me guilty. So I have to be guilty.”

Eventually, she broke down and began to cry, prompting Durkin to call a recess even as O’Brien insisted she wanted to go forward.

“It’s my courtroom,” Durkin said. “Just as you were a judge, it’s my courtroom.”

During the break, O’Brien’s sobs continued to fill the courtroom.

O’Brien had sped up to a courtroom lectern as soon as Durkin began to offer her a chance to speak. She did so after her lawyer, Steve Greenberg, lauded her as “someone who was doing things because she

wanted to help others.”

But Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Madden also said O’Brien had accepted no responsibility for her crimes.

“She did commit a crime,” Madden said, “and it was blatant.”

By sentencing her to one year and a day — rather than simply one year — Durkin effectively cut O’Brien a break since good-time provisions go into effect for any prison sentence longer than one year. O’Brien will likely serve about 10 months in custody.

O’Brien remained on the bench for months and even filed paperwork to seek retention. And though the guilty verdict arrived in February, a state comptroller’s database shows O’Brien was paid for an additional seven months, collecting a total of $151,200 in 2018.

O’Brien held on to her job while insisting that Durkin could still overturn the jury’s verdict. He shot her down in September, though, and O’Brien finally dropped her bid for retention and resigned.

In a memo to Durkin earlier this fall, prosecutors pointed to O’Brien’s lack of remorse for the crime she committed with her co-defendant and colleague, Maria Bartko.

“Throughout this proceeding, without any basis, the defendant has portrayed herself as a victim,” Madden wrote. “The victim of the lenders. The victim of an unjust prosecution. The victim of Maria Bartko’s purported lies. The defendant seems to blame everyone other than herself for this prosecution.”

O’Brien was born in the Philippines and visited the United States for the first time when she was 15, according to her attorney. She moved to Chicago in 1995 to study law at The John Marshall Law School. She graduated in 1998 and worked part-time as a real estate broker from 2003 until she became a judge in 2012. She was also a special assistant attorney general for the state Department of Revenue for 12 years.

As a judge, O’Brien was first assigned to traffic and small claims courts, presiding over bench trials until she was assigned a jury room in 2016. She is married to Cook County Judge Brendan O’Brien.