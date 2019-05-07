Ex-cop charged in Andersonville bar fight

A former Chicago police sergeant has been charged with aggravated battery after beating three men in a 2018 Andersonville bar fight.

Eric Elkins, 45, was off-duty with friends at the @tmosphere Bar in Andersonville on Sept. 29 when he beat three men so badly that they were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, according to court papers and Chicago police. Two men — John Sherwood and his partner Tom Stacha — later filed a lawsuit against Elkins and his companions.

Elkins resigned in January amid separate internal investigations into the beating and an incident of alleged sexual abuse of a teenager at a 2015 family gathering in Michigan. He was sentenced to probation, community service and substance abuse treatment for the latter, according to Michigan records.

Elkins was charged with two counts of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm for his role in the fight, Chicago police said. Another man, 34-year-old Giovanni Rodriguez, was charged with the same, as well as a count of aggravated battery in a public place.

Elkins and Rodriguez turned themselves in on Monday, police said. They are due in court Tuesday.

RELATED