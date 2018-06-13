Ex-Detroit mayor Kwame Kilpatrick asks Trump for clemency

Former Detroit mayor Kwame Kilpatrick is the latest disgraced politician to ask President Donald Trump to commute his sentence.

Kilpatrick went prison after he was convicted on racketeering conspiracy, extortion charges, along with and filing false tax returns. He was sentenced to 28 years.

President Trump commuted the sentences of conservative pundit Dinesh D’Souza and Alice Marie Johnson, a woman who was serving a life sentence for drug charges, along with floating around the possibility of granting clemency to former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich.

Kilpatrick, who once considered a rising star in Detroit politics, figures he could be one of the prisoners Trump is thinking of granting clemency.

“By God’s grace, I have received a pardon from Him, through Christ Jesus. I pray that I will receive the opportunity for Pardon/Clemency from the President of the United States as well,” Kilpatrick said in a Facebook post.

