Sneed scoop: Ex-Gov. Pat Quinn plans to run for Ill. attorney general

Sneed has learned former Gov. Patrick Quinn is tossing his hat back in the political ring.

He plans to run for Illinois attorney general.

“I want to be the lawyer for the people,” Quinn told Sneed in an interview Friday.

“And I intend to present my case for a primary bid next Friday to the Democratic Cook County Party,” he said.

“And I will come armed with a poll which which indicates I’d make a formidable contender,” he told Sneed.

Quinn, who claims the statewide phone poll of 1,047 likely Democratic voters conducted this month by Public Policy Polling shows him leading six contenders vying to become the state’s top legal eagle, netting him an overall lead with 28 percent of the vote.

“We need a strong ticket to beat the policies of Trump and Rauner, and I’m hoping for the party’s support, which they have given to me in the past,” he said.

“I have been a zealous advocate for everyday people who live from paycheck to paycheck. And in this age of Trump and his hateful policies, we need someone from Illinois strong enough to take him on and make sure he not only obeys the law but doesn’t break the law.” Quinn said.

“Attorney General Lisa Madigan was a great leader. But I’ve heard from many people since she announced she would not seek re-election encouraging me not only to run. The poll was commissioned by several of my supporters.

“I have run statewide in the past, for governor and state treasurer, and I believe voters are looking for candidates with plenty of ideas and heart and not afraid to battle big banks and big corporations,” Quinn said

According to Quinn, the poll included Illinois attorney general hopefuls State Sen. Kwame Raoul, who came in second with 12 percent, State Rep. Scott Drury with 4 percent, former Chicago Police Oversight Board chairman Sharon Fairley with 2 percent, Water Reclamation Board President Mariana Spyropoulos with 2 percent, Chicago Park District Board President Jesse Ruiz with 5 percent and Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering with 3 percent.

He also claims he led among all racial groups, with Raoul coming in with 23 percent to Quinn’s 25 percent among African Americans. For Hispanic voters polled, Ruiz came in with 31 percent to Quinn 32 percent.

“Amongst white voters, I led with 30 percent” said Quinn.

“The state needs an attorney general who can get laws passed and do what we did with CUB (Citizens Utility Board) . . . ” referring to the consumer advocacy group, which Quinn created.

“It’s time to make the will of the people the law of the land.” he added.