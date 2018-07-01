Welcome to our morning article rounding up crime and news that broke overnight from around the Chicago area.
- An excessive heat warning for Chicago remains in effect through Sunday evening, when a cool front is expected to usher in lows around 70 degrees.
- Gun violence Saturday killed two people, including a 14-year-old boy, and wounded seven other people across Chicago.
- Gun violence continued to decline in June, marking the 16th consecutive month of falling violence in the city, according to the Chicago Police Department.
- A 32-year-old man was driving in the Marquette Park neighborhood on the South Side when someone shot him several times in his legs, Chicago Police said.
- A woman and man were shot early Sunday in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.
- A 24-year-old man was walking down the street when a dark-colored Chevrolet Cruze drove by and someone inside fired shots in the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side, according to Chicago Police.