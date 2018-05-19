Exotic cat found safe after going missing from northwest Indiana

An exotic cat was found safe after being reported missing Tuesday afternoon from northwest Indiana.

About 2 p.m., officers responded to an animal at-large complaint near the intersection of State Road 10 and County Road 800 West near Deer Park, Indiana, according to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office

The exotic pet animal was described as a 30-pound African serval cat with brown fur and black spots, the sheriff’s office said. Serval cats can still exhibit wild tendencies despite being considered pets.

The furry fugitive was later found safe and returned to its home, the sheriff’s office said.