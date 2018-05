Exotic cat found safe after going missing from northwest Indiana

A pet African serval cat was located after being reported missing Wednesday afternoon from northwest Indiana. | Jasper County Sheriff's Office

An exotic cat was found safe after being reported missing Tuesday afternoon from northwest Indiana.

About 2 p.m., officers responded to an animal at-large complaint near the intersection of State Road 10 and County Road 800 West near Deer Park, Indiana,¬†according to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office

The exotic pet animal was described as a 30-pound African serval cat with brown fur and black spots, the sheriff’s office said.¬†Serval cats can still exhibit wild tendencies despite being considered pets.

The furry fugitive was later found safe and returned to its home, the sheriff’s office said.