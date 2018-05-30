Explosion blows out wall at home in Brookfield

An explosion occurred Monday night at a home that was for sale in Brookfield | Justin Jackson/Sun-Times

An explosion occurred late Monday night at a home that was for sale in west suburban Brookfield.

Firefighters responded about 11 p.m. to an explosion at a unoccupied home in the 3900 block of Prairie Avenue. A wall was blown out on the south side of the home and a small fire was blazing in the yard, according to Brookfield Fire Department Chief Mark Duffek.

It appeared that the blast was caused by some type of natural gas explosion inside the residence, Duffek said.

Firefighters contacted the Brookfield Building Division and the real estate agent who was selling the home, Duffek said. The department was also working with the gas company and ComEd to secure the area.

No one was injured in the explosion, Duffek said.