Extra-alarm blaze, explosions collapse roof of Bridgeport recycling plant

A massive fire broke out Friday evening at a Bridgeport recycling plant on the South Side.

Crews were called shortly before 8 p.m. to the property at 3357 S. Justine, according to tweets from the Chicago Fire Department.

Firefighters found heavy fire had already caused the building’s roof to cave in, the fire department said. Small explosions heard coming from inside the building were likely due to exploding fuel tanks.

Additional crews were called as the fire continued to spread with firefighters only able to battle the blaze from outside the building, the fire department said.

No injuries have been reported.

