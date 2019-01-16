Extra-alarm fire destroys Northbrook home, damages 2 others

An American Red Cross volunteer at the scene of a fire that destroyed a home Jan. 16 in Northbrook. | American Red Cross

One house was destroyed and two others were heavily damaged in a two-alarm fire Wednesday morning in north suburban Northbrook.

A neighbor called 911 just after 6:20 a.m. to report a fire at a home in the 2500 block of Melanie Lane, according to Northbrook Fire Chief Andy Carlson. An off-duty firefighter on his way to work was the first to arrive and saw a large fire engulfing the home.

The fire had spread to two adjacent houses by the time crews arrive, Carlson said. It was under control within about an hour and a half.

Multiple people reported hearing an explosion before the fire started, but the validity of those reports and the cause of any possible explosion remained under investigation, Carlson said.

All three homes were considered uninhabitable Wednesday morning. All of the residents were able to escape on their own, and no injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross said it sent three volunteers to the scene to offer assistance to the affected families.

Carlson said all of the residents were able to find places to stay with friends or relatives.

The Illinois State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating.