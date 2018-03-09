Extra-alarm fire in East Side injures 2, causes roof collapse

Two people were injured, one of them critically, in a fire March 9 that also caused a roof collapse in the 10500 block of South Ewing. | Fire Media Affairs

Two people were injured, one critically, in an extra-alarm fire Friday morning in the East Side neighborhood on the Far South Side.

The fire broke out shortly before 9 a.m. at a building in the 10500 block of South Ewing and spread to an adjacent building, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt. As of 10 a.m., the roof of the main building had collapsed.

Three people were removed from the building, Merritt said. One person, whose age and gender were not immediately known, was taken in critical condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

A 60-year-old man was taken in fair-to-serious condition to Trinity Hospital, Merritt said. The third person refused medical treatment.

The two-alarm fire was struck out by 10:42 a.m., according to the fire department. Crews remained at the scene searching the building Friday morning.