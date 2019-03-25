Boy, 10, killed in Harvey shooting

A 10-year-old boy shot Saturday in south suburban Harvey has died, authorities said.

Ezra Hill was riding in a car with his father about 1:30 p.m. when someone in another vehicle fired shots at them in the 14600 block of Des Plaines Street, Harvey police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Hill was struck and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, authorities said. He was pronounced brain dead about 1:30 p.m. Monday, the medical examiner’s office said. He lived in Dekalb.

Harvey police did not immediately reply to a request for comment Monday.