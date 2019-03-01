Missing man, 21, last seen on Near North Side: police

A 21-year-old man was reported missing after attending a work function on the Near North Side.

Fabian Jimenez drove from his East Garfield Park home Monday night to attend the function near the 900 block of West Eastman Street, Chicago police said.

His car was towed the next morning and he has not been seen since, police said.

Fabian is described as 5-foot-6 and 175 pounds, police said. He was wearing a black blazer over a white t-shirt, and light-colored pants.

Anyone who knows Fabian’s location was asked to call detectives at (312) 744-8266.