Facebook, Instagram go down around the world in an apparent outage

Facebook, Facebook Messenger and Instagram went down early afternoon. | AP file photo

Having trouble accessing Facebook or Instagram on Wednesday afternoon? You weren’t alone.

The massively popular social network went down early afternoon with issues popping up across Facebook proper, Facebook Messenger and Instagram.

As with nearly every Facebook outage, users headed to Twitter with the hashtag #facebookdown quickly becoming the top trending topic in the United States.

Downdetector.com, which monitors websites, showed the company experiencing issues across a large portion of the U.S. and Europe in addition to issues in other areas in South America and Asia.

Facebook, Facebook Messenger both down. Instagram having issues. WhatsApp seems fine for now. #facebookdown — Eli Blumenthal (@eliblumenthal) March 13, 2019

It is not immediately clear what caused the Wednesday issue. Some users reported seeing a message saying the site was down for “required maintenance.”

“We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing the Facebook family of apps,” a Facebook spokesperson said in a statement provided to USA TODAY. “We’re working to resolve the issue as soon as possible.”

Facebook-owned WhatsApp did not appear to be immediately impacted by the outage.

