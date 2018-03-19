Facebook and other tech stocks plunge as US indexes skid

NEW YORK — A sharp loss for Facebook is dragging technology companies lower Monday as U.S. stock indexes skid. The social media company is facing new criticism related to privacy issues after reports a data mining firm working for the Trump campaign improperly obtained and then kept data on tens of millions of users. The stock is on pace for its biggest loss since 2012.

KEEPING SCORE: The S&P 500 index sank 42 points, or 1.6 percent, to 2,709 as of 12:20 p.m. Eastern time. The benchmark index is on track for its biggest loss since Feb. 8, when it tumbled almost 4 percent. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 332 points, or 1.3 percent, to 24,613. The Nasdaq composite gave up 169 points, or 2.3 percent, to 7,314. The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks declined 23 points, or 1.5 percent, to 1,562.

UNFRIENDED: Facebook said Friday that the data mining company Cambridge Analytica improperly obtained data on some of its users, and that it had suspended Cambridge while it investigates. Facebook said the company obtained data from 270,000 people who downloaded a purported research app that was described as a personality test.

The New York Times and the Guardian reported that Cambridge was able to tap the profiles of more than 50 million Facebook users without their permission. Facebook first learned of the breach more than two years ago but hadn’t disclosed it. A British legislator said Facebook had misled officials while Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota said Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg should testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Facebook sank $13.81, or 7.5 percent, to $171.28. That put the stock on pace for its biggest loss in five and a half years.

Other technology companies also struggled. Microsoft slid $1.86, or 2 percent, to $92.74.

THE QUOTE: Daniel Ives, chief strategy officer and head of technology research for GBH Insights, said this is a crisis for Facebook, and it will have to work hard to reassure users, investors and governments.

“This is a defining moment for them,” he said. “It either becomes a blip on the radar and it helps the platform mature… or it becomes the start of something broader.”

Ives said Wall Street is more concerned about the latest situation than it was about issues like Facebook’s platform spreading fake news. That’s because Cambridge reportedly got access to the personal data of a large number of users, and the backlash suggests Facebook may face more regulation or could lose users, advertisers or advertising revenue.

He estimated that $5 billion in annual revenue for Facebook might be at risk and that the company has to work hard to assure users and government agencies. He said the situation could create problems for other tech companies, especially Twitter and Alphabet’s YouTube unit.

Alphabet lost $38.85, or 3.4 percent, to $1,095.57 and Twitter slipped 88 cents, or 2.5 percent, to $34.70.