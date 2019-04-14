Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram went down across the US and UK
If you had trouble logging in to Facebook or Instagram Sunday morning, you weren’t alone.
Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp were down for hours across the U.K., parts of Europe and in the U.S.
The site monitoring website Downdetector.com said users started having trouble logging in to the social media services a little after 5 a.m., with the outages seemingly resolved about 8 a.m.
#facebookdown and #instagramdown are trending on Twitter.
Facebook has not provided a comment on the outages.