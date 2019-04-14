Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram went down across the US and UK

If you had trouble logging in to Facebook or Instagram Sunday morning, you weren’t alone.

Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp were down for hours across the U.K., parts of Europe and in the U.S.

Social media blackout: Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp are all down. Thousands of outages have been reported throughout the northeastern U.S., Europe and the Philippines. https://t.co/19ZtQ8Sbuf — The Associated Press (@AP) April 14, 2019

The site monitoring website Downdetector.com said users started having trouble logging in to the social media services a little after 5 a.m., with the outages seemingly resolved about 8 a.m.

#facebookdown and #instagramdown are trending on Twitter.

Facebook has not provided a comment on the outages.