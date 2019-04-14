Our Pledge To You

Technology

04/14/2019, 08:37am

Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram went down across the US and UK

Hands type on a computer keyboard in Los Angeles.

AP file photo

By Sun-Times Wire
email

If you had trouble logging in to Facebook or Instagram Sunday morning, you weren’t alone.

Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp were down for hours across the U.K., parts of Europe and in the U.S.

The site monitoring website Downdetector.com said users started having trouble logging in to the social media services a little after 5 a.m., with the outages seemingly resolved about 8 a.m.

#facebookdown and #instagramdown are trending on Twitter.

Facebook has not provided a comment on the outages.

Sun-Times Wire

Currently Trending