Fake repairman targeting North Side homes for burglaries: police

Chicago police are warning North Siders about a trio of recent burglaries by conmen hitting the Lincoln Square, Budlong Woods and Ravenswood neighborhoods.

At least two men have been posing as repairmen to get inside homes, according to a community alert from Chicago police. One man would distract the resident by luring them outside or into another room while the another man steals property.

The first burglary happened about 2:30 p.m. Dec. 26 in the 2500 block of West Ainslie Street, police said. The burglars were described as a 5-foot-8 Hispanic man, about 40 years old, with short black hair and another male who was 5 feet tall.

The second burglary happened about 6:30 p.m. Jan. 12 in the 2700 block of West Balmoral Avenue, police said. Suspect descriptions weren’t available.

The most recent burglary happened about 2:45 p.m. Jan. 15 in the 2600 block of West Carmen Avenue, police said. One burglar was described as a 5-foot-6, 150-pound white man between 30 and 35 years old with short black hair, while the other was a 6-foot-1, 220-pound white man between 30 and 35 years old.

Anyone with information about the burglaries is asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.