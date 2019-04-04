Our Pledge To You

04/04/2019, 09:17pm

Child, 2, critically injured after fall from 3rd floor window

ambulance

Sun-Times file photo

By David Struett
A 2-year-old child was critically injured Thursday night after he fell from the third-story window in Lawndale on the Southwest Side.

The boy fell about 8:20 p.m. from a home in the 1500 block of South St. Louis Avenue, according to Chicago police and fire departments.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Area Central detectives are investigating.

