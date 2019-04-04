Child, 2, critically injured after fall from 3rd floor window

A 2-year-old child was critically injured Thursday night after he fell from the third-story window in Lawndale on the Southwest Side.

The boy fell about 8:20 p.m. from a home in the 1500 block of South St. Louis Avenue, according to Chicago police and fire departments.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Area Central detectives are investigating.