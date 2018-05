Fall from Near North Side building being investigated as suicide: police

A man died in a fall from a building Wednesday morning on the Near North Side, police said.

The man fell about 6:50 a.m. from a building in the 300 block of North State Street, according to Chicago Police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has not reported the death.

Police said Area Central detectives were investigating the fall as a suicide.