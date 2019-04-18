Falling concrete damages vehicles in Rogers Park

Two vehicles were damaged by concrete falling from the CTA Red Line tracks Thursday in Rogers Park on the North Side.

Pieces of concrete fell from the tracks about 4:45 a.m. in the 7100 block of North Glenview, between the Morse and Jarvis stations, according to Chicago police.

The concrete landed on two vehicles, which were no longer operable, police said. No injuries were reported.

A representative for the Chicago Transit Authority did not immediately respond to a request for information about the incident.