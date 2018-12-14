Man lied about being stabbed on Mag Mile, police say

A man who allegedly lied about being stabbed last month on the Mag Mile has been charged with retail theft and disorderly conduct.

Javier Paredes, 32, was arrested Thursday while allegedly pulling handles on fences of gangways in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side, Chicago police said.

Pardedes was subsequently identified as the man who falsely reported on Nov. 14 that he has been stabbed in the 600 block of North Michigan Avenue, police said.

He was also identified as someone who stole from a retail store about 20 minutes earlier in the 200 block of North Michigan Avenue, according to police.

Paredes was scheduled to appear for a bail hearing on Saturday for the charges of false reporting, retail theft and disorderly conduct, police said.