Family creates GoFundMe for ‘angel on Earth’ shot to death in Lawndale

The family of a man killed last week in a Lawndale neighborhood shooting on the West Side has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for his funeral expenses.

Mario Mullens, 21, was in a group of men standing in an empty parking lot about 2:50 a.m. June 5 when four shooters walked up and opened fire in the 4000 block of West Fifth Avenue, Chicago Police said.

Mullens was shot multiple times and died of his injuries at Stroger Hospital, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office said. He lived in the East Chatham neighborhood on the South Side.

Another man, a 23-year-old, was shot in the leg, and a 20-year-old man was shot in both arms and grazed in the back, police said. Both were also taken to Stroger, where the older man’s condition was stabilized and the other was in good condition.

Mullens’ sister, Gifted Mullens, created the fundraising page to “make sure our king is properly laid to rest.”

“I can not get my brother/bestfriend back and we did not expect this at all. Me and my family are completely devastated and heartbroken,” she wrote on the page. “He was not in no gang, never hurt anybody, was there for everybody, he went to work and school. All his life he tried to stay positive and move forward through everything that came his way. He was a true Angel on earth.”

Gifted Mullens went on to write that the family can’t afford to pay for her brother’s funeral without help, and that the family would appreciate any support they can get.