Family displaced by fire at Evanston home; no one hurt

A family was displaced by a house fire Sunday afternoon in north suburban Evanston.

At 3:13 p.m., fire crews responded to a call of a fire in the 1200 block of South Boulevard, according to a statement from the Evanston Fire Department.

When firefighters arrived, they saw heavy smoke coming from the chimney and basement windows of the single-family bungalow, the fire department said. The fire, which appears to have started in the basement, was then put out.

No one was hurt, according to the fire department, which reported that two cats were rescued from the home.

The displaced family is receiving assistance from the Red Cross, the fire department said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.