Family Dollar employee shot during Lansing robbery

An employee was shot during a robbery Sunday night at a Family Dollar store in south suburban Lansing.

Three suspects, one of whom was armed, entered the store about 9:50 p.m. at 17829 Burnham Ave. in Lansing and demanded money from the clerk, according to a statement from Lansing police. During the robbery, the armed suspect shot the clerk in his leg.

The suspects then ran out of the store and through the parking lot with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said. The clerk, a 24-year-old man, was taken to a hospital for treatment

All three male suspects were wearing dark clothing and had their faces partially covered, police said. The robbery appeared to be similar to another armed robbery a short time earlier at a Burger King in Munster, Indiana.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the Lansing Police Department at (708) 895-7150.