Family finds man stabbed to death in Northwest Side home

A man was found stabbed to death Monday evening in the Northwest Side Kelvin Park neighborhood, a day after his vehicle was found set on fire on the Near West Side.

Mario Alberto Leon, 32, was found unresponsive with stab wounds to the chest and abdomen at 7:18 p.m. at his home in the 4700 block of West Deming, according to Chicago Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Leon’s family had gone to the home to check on him after they hadn’t heard from him for several days and he failed to show up for work, police said. His vehicle was found set on fire on Sunday somewhere in the Near West police district.

An autopsy Tuesday found Leon died of multiple sharp force injuries and his death was ruled a homicide, the medical examiner’s office said.

Area North detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.