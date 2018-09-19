Family found sleeping on the Blue Line finds a place to live after viral video

After the video went viral, a concerned citizen set up a GoFundMe account that has already surpassed her original goal of $5000.

A family, including six children who were seen sleeping in a CTA Blue Line train, now have a place to stay after concerned citizens saw a Facebook Live video that went viral.

The Chicago Tribune reported that CTA Blue Line train passenger Alexis Aguilar noticed the family because “it seemed like they hadn’t slept or cleaned up for days.”

Aguilar posted a Facebook Live video soon after.

As the video went viral, someone spotted the family and found an apartment for them to live in.

Aguilar set up a GoFundMe account that has already surpassed her original goal of $5000. As of Wednesday night, more than $7,000 had been raised for the family.

“Now after finding this family of 8, I ask all the generous souls out there to please help this family get on track. No amount is too small and anything will help,” Aguilar said in the post. “Thank you so much for donating! God bless you!”

Clothes, hygiene products and food donations for the family can also be dropped off at the Body Shot Boxing Club, 600 W. Cermak Road.