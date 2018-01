Family of 72-year-old Burnham woman sought by NW Indiana coroner’s office

Northwest Indiana authorities are seeking contact information for family members of a 72-year-old woman who recently passed away.

Ethel Berwanger died Jan. 1 and her last known address was 14500 S. Manistee Ave. in south suburban Burnham, according to the Lake County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information about her family is asked to call the office at (219) 755-3265.