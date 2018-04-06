Family of five displaced by Naperville fire

A family of five was displaced after a fire tore through their home early Thursday in west suburban Naperville.

The fire broke out about 1:05 a.m. in the 900 block of Elm Street, the Naperville Fire Department said. It was extinguished within 20 minutes.

No one was injured in the fire, the department said. It apparently started in the basement of the home, according to an initial report.

A member of the family said they heard a loud boom and then the sound of smoke detectors going off, the department said.

The cause of the fire was still under investigation.