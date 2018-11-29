Family sues Uber, steakhouse after 8-car crash on Ohio Feeder Ramp

A family is suing rideshare company Uber and a steakhouse company after a woman and her daughter were injured in an eight car crash involving a delivery truck Monday on the Ohio Feeder Ramp.

A lawsuit was filed Thursday in the Cook County Circuit Court by Cavanagh Law Group on behalf of John Brady and Sarah Brady and their young daughter Claire. The lawsuit alleges that Uber and the driver of an Allen Brothers, Inc. delivery truck acted negligently, resulting in injury to Sarah and Claire Brady.

About 1:50 p.m., Sarah Brady requested a ride through the Uber application from the 6100 block North Kirkwood Avenue to the 1400 block of West Adams Street. She and her daughter were picked up by an Uber vehicle shortly after, the lawsuit said.

About 2 p.m., a truck operated by Allen Brothers rear ended the Uber vehicle on the ramp on I-90, the lawsuit said.

The girl was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital and her mother was treated at another hospital. Details on their injuries weren’t available, but they weren’t considered to be life-threatening, according to Illinois State Police.

They were among five people injured in the crash, according to police.

The lawsuit alleges that the Uber driver and delivery truck driver both failed to maintain proper control and reduce speed of their vehicle to avoid collision, proceeded at a speed that endangered the passengers and failed to maintain a proper lookout, the lawsuit said.

The family is seeking damages for the cost of medical, hospital bills and the cost of the lawsuit, the lawsuit said.