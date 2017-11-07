Family suing driver of Jeep who fatally struck woman in Palos Park

The family of a 70-year-old woman who died after being struck by a Jeep last year in southwest suburban Palos Heights is suing the driver.

Sonja M. Klein was struck Nov. 12, 2016 by a Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo at 131st Street and 86th Avenue, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s and sheriff’s offices.

Klein, who lived nearby in the 13100 block of South 86th Avenue in Palos Park, was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she died of her injuries that night, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Sonja Klein’s husband, Helmut H. Klein, filed the wrongful death lawsuit against the driver of the Jeep on Tuesday in Cook County Circuit Court, according to court documents.

The suit, which seeks unspecified damages, accuses the driver of speeding, failing to keep a proper lookout and failing to slow down to avoid hitting Sonja Klein.

The driver of the Jeep stopped after striking Klein, the sheriff’s office said. No charges or citations were issued.

Sonja Klein had gone to get her mail when she was struck, according to the suit. Her mailbox was clustered with other residents’ boxes about 150 feet north of 131st Street on the west side of 86th Avenue.

According to the suit, Sonja Klein and other residents had previously informed local municipalities and various governing bodies of the “poor and dangerous location of the mail boxes,” including that the area lacked a pedestrian crossway.

The suit also seeks information from the Illinois Department of Transportation, Palos Park, Palos Township, Cook County and the Cook County Department of Transportation about traffic control devices at the intersection and the municipality or agency responsible for the roadway to determine if other parties are liable for her death.