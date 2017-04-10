Family suing driver who fatally struck 59-year-old man in Oak Lawn

The family of a 59-year-old man who was killed when he was struck by a vehicle in January in southwest suburban Oak Lawn is suing the driver in Cook County Circuit Court.

About 7:30 p.m. Jan. 9, Kevin Mullen, of Oak Lawn, was crossing 95th Street at Cook Avenue when he was struck by a vehicle in the westbound curb lane, according to Oak Lawn police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Mullen was taken to Christ Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 8:04 p.m., authorities said. The driver of the vehicle, a 27-year-old woman, was not charged.

The suit, filed Wednesday by Maritza Mullen, seeks more than $50,000 in damages from the driver and claims the driver was negligent when she failed to keep a proper look out and failed to yield to a pedestrian.