Family worries that missing daughter is being held against her will

A Mount Prospect family is concerned that their missing 17-year-old daughter is being held against her will by her estranged mother in Chicago.

Mount Prospect police say that Cyan Mitchell was reported on March 17, but that nothing indicates she is in danger. Cyan’s disappearance is not being investigated as a kidnapping, police said.

Her custodial mother of 10 years, Melissa Mitchell, said Cyan visited her birth mother last weekend at the recommendation of her grandparents.

Mitchell said that Cyan was inexplicably reported missing by the birth mother in Homan Square during her visit. The birth mother told her that Cyan ran away to avoid arrest from Mount Prospect police, but Mitchell said that does not make sense.

“It’s just unbelievable that Cyan would do that,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell said she is suspicious of the birth mother’s account because Cyan’s phone stopped accepting calls during the visit, and the birth mother suddenly blocked Cyan’s father’s number.

“We have text messages saying she doesn’t want to be with the [birth] mother,” Mitchell said. “We’re not sure what’s really going on.”

A missing person report from Mount Prospect police says that Cyan was last seen wearing a black shirt, beige trench coat and blue jeans.

Cyan was still missing on Saturday afternoon, police said.

Mount Prospect police tried to locate Cyan at the birth mother’s home, but did not find her there, a spokesman for the department said. The spokesman added that Cyan is not wanted for anything criminal.

“Our department is still actively looking for her, but have no indication that she is in any danger at this time,” the spokesman said.