Fantasy Football championships: One more time, for all the marbles

It’s generally a good sign if you’re still reading this column following Week 15’s slate of games. Because if you’re like me, the minute you’re eliminated from the fantasy playoffs, the last thing you want to do is wallow in your misery.

Unless you find it therapeutic to grumble about how Todd Gurley single-handedly ended your championship dreams.

Or how Antonio Brown waited until the worst possible time to pull up lame.

Or perhaps you’re feeling like my opponent, who just needed to survive one more week before Ezekiel Elliott returns to virtually guarantee him a fantasy title. Mark Ingram kept it interesting, but it just wasn’t enough.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Martavis Bryant (10) dives to make a catch on a pass from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger with New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore (24) defending during the first half of an NFL football game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. | Don Wright/AP

Those who took their chances with Aaron Rodgers were reminded that even 75 percent of A-Rod is better than most any other option.

Unless your name rhymes with Gordy Shmelson.

For some reason, Andy Dalton decided that A.J. Green would be of no help against the Vikings, choosing to target his most dangerous weapon only four times all game. Hey Andy, if you’re not going to use your elite receiver, Jimmy Garoppolo could use him.

What’s crazier? That Blake Bortles could very well lead countless players to a fantasy title, or that guys named Keelan Cole, Jaydon Mickens and Tommy Bohanon combined for five touchdowns against the once-proud Texans defense?

Greg Olsen on your bench? Yeah, that one’s gonna sting for a while.

Oh well, just think … If things didn’t work out this weekend, you’ll have more time for Christmas shopping. Which is awesome.

It’s okay to shed a tear. You’re safe here.

Catch ‘em while you can

Martavis Bryant, WR, Steelers. With Antonio Brown out for at least the next couple of weeks with a torn calf muscle, Bryant will re-join Pittsburgh’s starting lineup. He and JuJu Smith-Schuster will team with Ben Roethlisberger against a Houston secondary that was just decimated by Blake Bortles and a pair of no-names.

Randall Cobb, WR, Packers. Davante Adams just suffered his second concussion of the season, making his availability for the Week 16 tilt highly suspect. Though the Vikings won’t make it easy, Cobb is worth consideration, especially with Rodgers back flinging touchdowns.

Tyrell Williams, WR, Chargers. I had high hopes for Williams entering this season, but he’s been a major disappointment. Keenan Allen, by contrast, has come up huge and, until Sunday, had avoided the injuries that have plagued his career. If Allen misses the Week 16 contest due to a back issue, Williams’ targets should soar against a Jets secondary that has been routinely torched.

Don’t be fooled

Aaron Jones, RB, Packers. Jamaal Williams was a bust against the Panthers, while fellow rookie Jones out-performed him on fewer touches. But Williams has been stellar over the last three games, so if you survived this weekend in spite of his woes, don’t lose faith. And certainly don’t change horses to Jones for the rough matchup with the stifling Vikings run defense.

Jaydon Mickens, WR, Jaguars. Mickens had his coming-out party against the Texans on Sunday, scoring twice on his four receptions. Prior to Week 15, the rookie had caught a single 11-yard pass. Chalk this one up to an aberration, made possible by Marqise Lee’s ill-timed ankle injury.

Follow me on Twitter @ladd_biro.