Fast food restaurant robbed at gunpoint in Pulaski Park

A fast food restaurant was robbed Tuesday night in the Pulaski Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

Three men, one of them armed with a gun, entered the restaurant about 8:25 p.m. in the 6300 block of North Lincoln and announced a robbery, according to Chicago Police. One of the suspect forced four female employees into a back room while another forced the female manager to open a safe.

The manager complied and the suspects left with an undisclosed amount of cash from the safe, police said. They were last seen heading north toward Devon.

No injuries were reported in the robbery, according to police.