Woman fatally crashes after police chase in DeKalb

A woman died Saturday night after she sped from police and crashed an SUV into a tree in west suburban DeKalb.

Police began following the woman’s SUV after it was found about 11:30 p.m. in a parking lot near 1000 Hillcrest where police were investigating a call of gunshots fired, DeKalb County Sheriff Chief Deputy Andy Sullivan said in a statement.

Officers noticed the SUV speeding off with a man chasing after, Sullivan said. The man yelled for police to stop the vehicle.

Police attempted to catch up to the speeding vehicle, which was traveling without its headlights, but ended their pursuit after it sped through an intersection at Hillcrest and Normal, Sullivan said.

The vehicle was found shortly after crashed through a fence and into a tree in the 500 block of Hillcrest, according to Sullivan. The driver, 24-year-old Jonica Walker, of DeKalb, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The DeKalb County coroner’s office has not released details about the death.