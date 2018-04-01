Fatal crash involving pedestrian in Aurora

A fatal crash occurred early Sunday in west suburban Aurora.

A vehicle and pedestrian were involved in the crash about midnight in the area of Ogden Avenue and Long Grove Drive, according to Aurora police.

Ogden Avenue was closed between Frotenac Street and Eola Road as the scene was being investigated, police said.

Drivers and pedestrians were asked to avoid the area.

It was not immediately clear how many people were killed or injured in the accident. No further information was immediately available.