Fiery fatal crash shuts down inbound Eisenhower near Elmhurst

All lanes of the inbound Eisenhower Expressway were closed because of a fatal crash Thursday afternoon near west suburban Elmhurst.

The crash, which involved three semis and four cars, happened shortly before 2 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-290 east of St. Charles Road in Elmhurst, according to Illinois State Police. A fire broke out after the crash and at least one person was killed.

All inbound lanes of I-290 remained closed as of 3:30 p.m., according to state police and the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Eastbound Eisenhower traffic was being diverted to St. Charles Road and the full closure was expected to last several hours, IDOT said. Two outbound lanes were also shut down.

Further details were not immediately available.