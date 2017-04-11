Fatal crash shuts down Indiana State Road 2 in Valparaiso

Authorities are at the scene of a fatal crash that shut down Indiana State Road 2 Saturday afternoon in northwest Indiana.

The crash happened on State Road 2 at County Road 450 East in Valparaiso, according to a statement issued shortly after 3:30 p.m. by the Porter County sheriff’s office. Authorities described the incident as a fatal crash, but further details were not immediately available.

State Route 2 will be closed in both directions until further notice between County Road 400 North and County Road 400 East and crews investigate and reconstruct the crash, the sheriff’s office said.