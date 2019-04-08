Infant dies days after Dan Ryan crash near 33rd Street

An infant girl died several days after a multiple-vehicle crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway near 33rd Street on the South Side.

Violet Osorio, who was 4 months old, was not in a carseat during the April 1 crash, according to Illinois State Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Officers showed up to the three-vehicle crash about 5 p.m. in the outbound express lanes of the expressway. Osorio and another child were taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where she died on April 5, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

An autopsy found Osorio died from blunt force injuries to her head from the crash, the medical examiner’s office said. She was from Hammond, Indiana.

The other occupants of the car, a woman and two other children, were transported with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said. In total, the car was occupied by two adults and four children.

The people in the second vehicle, three children and one adult, abandoned their vehicle and were later found in stabilized conditions at a local hospital, police said. The driver and sole occupant of the third vehicle was not injured.

State police, who were investigating the crash, did not immediately reply to a request for updates in the investigation.